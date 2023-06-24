Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Up 1.7%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $244.00 and last traded at $243.04. Approximately 697,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,959,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

