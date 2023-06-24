Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Down 4.8%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24. 158,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,579,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

