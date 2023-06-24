Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,022.86.

PSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.80) to GBX 980 ($12.54) in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.71) to GBX 950 ($12.16) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.36) to GBX 1,230 ($15.74) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

