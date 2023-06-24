Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $6.66 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

