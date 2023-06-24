Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 9,953 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1,932.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

