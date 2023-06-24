Phocas Financial Corp. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $53.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

