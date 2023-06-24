Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 130 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after buying an additional 120,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $131.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.41 and a 200 day moving average of $156.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

