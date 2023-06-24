PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 61,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 141,624 shares.The stock last traded at $50.40 and had previously closed at $50.40.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

