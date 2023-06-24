Planned Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

