Private Trust Co. NA Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $73.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.