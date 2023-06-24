Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,561 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

