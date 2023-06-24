Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 473,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,377,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

