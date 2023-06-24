Reviewing Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Rating) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Datable Technology has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $2.82 million 0.15 -$3.66 million ($0.04) -0.05 Innovid $131.74 million 1.07 -$18.41 million ($0.15) -6.87

This table compares Datable Technology and Innovid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Datable Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovid. Innovid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datable Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -117.79% N/A -269.20% Innovid -14.82% -9.46% -7.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Datable Technology and Innovid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67

Innovid has a consensus target price of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 268.93%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Summary

Innovid beats Datable Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PLATFORM³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone. It operates in consumer Internet advertising sector. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

