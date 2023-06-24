RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 1.7%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75. 407,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,677,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

RLX Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in RLX Technology by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in RLX Technology by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

