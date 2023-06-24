Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 2,911 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

