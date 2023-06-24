Romano Brothers AND Company Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after buying an additional 962,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PM opened at $96.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

