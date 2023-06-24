Romano Brothers AND Company Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $362.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.59.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.