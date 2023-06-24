Romano Brothers AND Company Has $439,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 966,580 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 809,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $159.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

