Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 425 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.96 and its 200-day moving average is $204.82. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

