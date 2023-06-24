Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,319 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $83,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 707,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,849.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $83,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 707,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,849.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $252,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,322.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,122 shares of company stock valued at $632,041. 58.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

RSI opened at $3.01 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $665.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $162.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

