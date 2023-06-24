Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $88,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $210.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,102.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 771,757 shares of company stock valued at $161,720,897. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.