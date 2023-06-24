Saugata Saha Sells 200 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Saugata Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $402.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.22.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

