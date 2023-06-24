Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 31,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $297.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

