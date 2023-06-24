Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 644 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $362.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

