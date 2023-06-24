Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) versus Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Financial Contrast

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin -18.24% 3.36% 2.00% Selectis Health -3.63% -52.39% -3.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

85.2% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alexander & Baldwin and Selectis Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Selectis Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $221.70 million 5.80 -$50.60 million ($0.78) -22.71 Selectis Health $29.29 million 0.50 -$2.25 million ($0.56) -8.48

Selectis Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alexander & Baldwin. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selectis Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Selectis Health pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alexander & Baldwin pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Selectis Health pays out -7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Selectis Health on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 153-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

