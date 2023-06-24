SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) fell 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.97. 85,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 632,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $696.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity at SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $61,678.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 583,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,931.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $61,678.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 583,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,350 shares of company stock valued at $393,475. 15.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SES AI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.