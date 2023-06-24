SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading 2% Higher

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.04. 1,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 27,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

SIGNA Sports United Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

