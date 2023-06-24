Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

