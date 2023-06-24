Spinnaker Trust Has $547,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

