Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.