Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STEM. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Stem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

In other Stem news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,003 shares of company stock valued at $71,714 over the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Stem Trading Down 7.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 67.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 210.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. Stem has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Stem

(Get Rating

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.