Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 346,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 672,467 shares.The stock last traded at $33.97 and had previously closed at $34.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

