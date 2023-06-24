Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 346,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 672,467 shares.The stock last traded at $33.97 and had previously closed at $34.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.
Summit Materials Trading Up 2.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
See Also
