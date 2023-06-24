Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 863,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,952,216 shares.The stock last traded at $234.51 and had previously closed at $219.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

