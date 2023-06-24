Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 34,304.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,712 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

