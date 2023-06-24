The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $963,542,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $703,187,000 after acquiring an additional 124,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,871,000 after acquiring an additional 67,677 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $274.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.78.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

