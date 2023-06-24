The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $314.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

