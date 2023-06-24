Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG) and Its Peers Financial Analysis

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) is one of 1,199 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund N/A N/A N/A Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Competitors 364.00% 7.31% 4.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Competitors 1239 5281 6759 110 2.43

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 97.17%. Given Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund $67.46 million N/A -1,080.31 Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Competitors $510.17 million $20.04 million 25.65

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund pays out -10,341.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 1,267.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund peers beat Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. was formed on July 27, 2010 is domiciled in United States.

