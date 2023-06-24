Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,213 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.