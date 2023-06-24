Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 966 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.