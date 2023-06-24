Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $234.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

