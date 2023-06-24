Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $138.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

