Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

