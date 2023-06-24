Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $123.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.42. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.