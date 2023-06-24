Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $843,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12,080.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,346,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after buying an additional 3,319,404 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,047,000 after purchasing an additional 852,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 776,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 608,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 512,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,814,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

