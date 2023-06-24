Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Roth Mkm raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.14.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.68 and a 200-day moving average of $228.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of -475.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

