Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $319,312.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,379,782 shares in the company, valued at $47,050,566.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,625.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

