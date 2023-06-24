Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after buying an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 175,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $51.33 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.