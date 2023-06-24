Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 686,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 79,015 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.16 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $11.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.