Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.