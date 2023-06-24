Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JVAL. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,032,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 531,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 342,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 56,379 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $589.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

